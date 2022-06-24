Collin Morikawa addresses LIV speculation

Collin Morikawa has shot down speculation amid rumours he was on the brink of joining the LIV Series.

The Open champion was one of a number of players linked with a switch to the Saudi-backed rebel tour after several big names made the switch.

However, after his agent categorically denied the possibility of Morikawa jumping ship, the man himself took to social media to set the record straight.

“Just your #11 money winner on PIP here to say good morning to everyone,” he wrote.

“Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama. Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next. Not to say I told you so but… I told you so.

“To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong.

“I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed.

“Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk.”

Morikawa, along with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, stated his commitment to the PGA Tour earlier this year. However, the latter pair have since joined the LIV Series.

He joins others, including Rory McIlroy, in reaffirming his position despite a growing number of players choosing the Greg Norman-led league.

His statement came on the same day it emerged Brooks Koepka is due to be announced as LIV’s latest high-profile signing ahead of next week’s second event in Portland.

