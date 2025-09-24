Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Granted, it’s still early in the week but the anticipated intensity from US supporters has so far failed to materialise at this week’s Ryder Cup.

Collin Morikawa hopes that changes come Friday morning.

The two-time major champion spoke for a lot of people on the ground on Wednesday when he acknowledged that it has been a quiet start to Ryder Cup week at Bethpage, and certainly far from the hostile atmosphere for Luke Donald and his visiting European side that many had predicted.

In fact, the word Morikawa used to describe the mood on Long Island to this point was bang on the money.

“I’ll be honest, I think it’s kind of tame so far,” said the 28-year-old who’ll be making his third appearance in the match.

“I know tomorrow is going to be pretty bad [weather-wise] but I hope Friday is just absolute chaos. I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American team. We want it. Like, we want to use that to our advantage.”

He added: “I think every sport uses their home crowd to their advantage, and just because we don’t play in a setting like this doesn’t mean the craziness of New York and the rest of the country that people are traveling in from, it doesn’t mean that we can’t use that to our advantage. I think we really have to tap into that. I hope they come strong.

“Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy.”

Morikawa was on the US team that suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Luke Donald’s Euros in Rome two years ago, and that, he insists, is a score he intends to settle in New York this week.

“There was a sour taste leaving Rome,” he said. “I think that was the first team loss I’ve had since amateur golf and junior golf.

“So it felt really weird. Like, it wasn’t an okay feeling. You know, yeah, we’re all out there drinking, having fun on Sunday night, but it just didn’t feel right. We had a job and a goal to accomplish that week, and we just didn’t pull through. We weren’t hitting the shots. We weren’t making the putts, and when you’re on an away stage like that, you have to step up a little bit more.

“For the past couple years, I wouldn’t say it’s haunted me, but it definitely woke me up when I was, you know, on the verge of making this team to make sure I could give everything I could.

“I’ve had four weeks, essentially, since I’ve been on this team and a lot of time to think about what I need to do and what I need to bring to this week.”

