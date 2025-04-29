Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For the first time in his professional career, Collin Morikawa will have a new caddie when he tees it up in the Truist Championship.

Morikawa has parted ways with J.J. Jakovac, his longtime caddie since turning pro back in 2019.

The surprise change to the two-time major champion’s backroom team was first revealed by Colt Knost on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show.

• UK government pushing for Open return to Trump Turnberry

• Joaquin Niemann earns yet another major invite

“I wasn’t totally sold that this did happen because it’s so shocking to me, but I did just get confirmation,” former pro Knost said.

It is understood that Joe Greiner – who split with Morikawa’s US Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa just before the Masters – will take over from Jakovac at next week’s $20million signature event in Philadelphia.

Morikawa, the current world No.4, has not won since the Zozo Championship in late 2023 and has now decided to make a significant change.

• LIV Golf set to field brand new player at Korea event

• Who is Kris Kim? Meet the English teenager aiming for more PGA Tour history

“We now have Joe Greiner, who was not unemployed for very long, picking up the bag starting next week at the Truist Championship,” Knost added.

“But I’ll be honest, when I first heard it, I was like, ‘There’s no way this is true.’ This is a team that have won two major championships together, have had such a great run.

“They seem to play good every single week. But things change. Morikawa has not won since 2023, Greiner is regarded as one of the best caddies out there.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.