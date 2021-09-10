search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCollin Morikawa names his preferred Ryder Cup partners

Golf News

Collin Morikawa names his preferred Ryder Cup partners

By bunkered.co.uk01 September, 2021
collin morikawa Ryder Cup Team USA Whistling Straits Tour News
Collin Morikawa

There are only a few weeks to go until the COVID-delayed Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The last time the match was played, at Le Golf National in 2018, Collin Morikawa was still an amateur and studying business administration at university.

This time around, the two-time major champion will be an integral part of the US side – and he already knows who he’d most like to play with.

Speaking ahead of this week’s season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, the 24-year-old was asked which of his teammates he thinks he would gel best with in the fourball and foursomes sessions.

• OPINION: "Tour should fix Bryson first, not fans"

• Bob Mac insists Ryder Cup dream is still alive

His picks? Justin Thomas or Xander Schauffele.

“Those guys have very similar games, they're very consistent,” said the world No.3. “They're just guys you get along with. I think that's what a big part of it is about, not just matching up games.

“I've hung out with Xander, I've hung out with JT and I played a lot of golf with them. That just makes things a little easier by the time when you're put in a setting with 40,000 fans around you, hitting a first tee shot. 

"It just makes it a little more comfortable because what I've heard is that, once you tee off, you're in a whole other world. It’s unlike anything we normally do on a regular basis. There's nothing like it to describe it.

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune

• BLOG: 25 years of covering Tiger Woods

“So, yeah, I think it's just guys that I feel comfortable with. Everyone's game is going to be plenty good enough to go out there on that stage. It's just how do you just be a little more comfortable with your team and just knowing that they believe in you just as much as you believe in them.”

Are you listening, Steve Stricker?

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - collin morikawa

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Bob MacIntyre: Massive blow for Scot's Ryder Cup hopes
Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings
How is Tiger Woods? Steve Stricker provides update
Patrick Reed doesn't seem happy with Ryder Cup snub...
This incredible stat will give you new-found respect for Phil Mickelson

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
See all videos right arrow