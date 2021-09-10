Collin Morikawa names his preferred Ryder Cup partners

There are only a few weeks to go until the COVID-delayed Ryder Cup takes place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The last time the match was played, at Le Golf National in 2018, Collin Morikawa was still an amateur and studying business administration at university.

This time around, the two-time major champion will be an integral part of the US side – and he already knows who he’d most like to play with.

Speaking ahead of this week’s season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, the 24-year-old was asked which of his teammates he thinks he would gel best with in the fourball and foursomes sessions.

His picks? Justin Thomas or Xander Schauffele.

“Those guys have very similar games, they're very consistent,” said the world No.3. “They're just guys you get along with. I think that's what a big part of it is about, not just matching up games.

“I've hung out with Xander, I've hung out with JT and I played a lot of golf with them. That just makes things a little easier by the time when you're put in a setting with 40,000 fans around you, hitting a first tee shot.

"It just makes it a little more comfortable because what I've heard is that, once you tee off, you're in a whole other world. It’s unlike anything we normally do on a regular basis. There's nothing like it to describe it.

“So, yeah, I think it's just guys that I feel comfortable with. Everyone's game is going to be plenty good enough to go out there on that stage. It's just how do you just be a little more comfortable with your team and just knowing that they believe in you just as much as you believe in them.”

Are you listening, Steve Stricker?

