Collin Morikawa: “Representing USA is the biggest honour”

Collin Morikawa has said that he “gets chills” thinking about representing America at the Olympics.



The new Champion Golfer of the Year is one of four Americans making the trip to Tokyo to compete in the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Morikawa, 24, will be joined by Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele on Team USA as the they seek to hunt down a gold medal.

• Fowler aims dig at Bryson DeChambeau

• Caddie dies at Senior Open Championship



That top prize is exactly what two-time major champion Morikawa is gunning for.

“The goal is to win gold,” said the Californian. “You know, where I'm not going there just to enjoy the moment and soak it in, I'm there to win.

“And I think that's what all the Team USA players are going to come in knowing that we have a very strong core of players and we've given ourselves a chance. So let's go out there and win gold.”

The four Americans will be going up against 56 other players from different nations, with the field capped at 60 players.

• Scots golfer matches Westwood record



The tournament, which Justin Rose won for Great Britain in 2016, is taking place at Kasumigaseki Country Club this time round from July 29 to August 1.

“You know, talking about USA, you get chills,” Morikawa dded. “Talking about Team USA, making that team, but once you actually put on the outfit, put on the uniforms, it just feels that extra special feeling, those extra chills in your body.

“Travelling in Team USA gear, stepping into Tokyo with that Team USA outfit it's going to be a memory and an experience of a lifetime that I'll never forget.

• Fowler provides Tiger Woods rehab update



“It's crazy to think that I have this opportunity, but it's something that I'm never going to take for granted. No one's going to be able to take it away from me and to be representing Team USA it’s one of the biggest honours really.”