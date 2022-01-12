search
HomeGolf NewsCollin Morikawa says greens books ban will require "adjustment"

Golf News

Collin Morikawa says greens books ban will require "adjustment"

By Lewis Fraser06 January, 2022
collin morikawa green books PGA Tour Rules of Golf Tour News Sentry Tournament of Champions
Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa admits he will be forced to change his approach from this week as green-reading books become outlawed on the PGA Tour.

The world No.2 has used the books since college golf but, following a change to the Rules of Golf which came into effect on January 1, neither he nor his peers on tour will be able to use them any longer.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, the reigning Open champ revealed he used the books to inform his approach play decision-making, in order to use the slopes on the greens to his advantage.

• Patrick Reed no longer an equipment free agent

• Check out Jason Day's INCREDIBLE back garden

It has clearly been working, too. The American currently sits top of the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Approach The Green stats.

Going forward, however, he’ll need to find another way to make that work.

“For me the green reading books, I used them a lot for my approach shots, like to know where pins are at, to know what kind of slopes are five yards versus ten yards away,” said Morikawa.

“It's going to be an adjustment, because pretty much throughout college we were using them. I probably used it more for approach shots than I did for putting, but it's still going to be an adjustment to kind of remember. So, maybe that's on my caddie to remember all the slopes before we go.

• Fleetwood explains reasons for playing Saudi

• Hovland fumes after clubs arrive broken

“I trust my caddie with everything we do anyway, so I'm not too worried, but I'm sure there a lot of other guys that really rely on it. They’ve got to find another way, right?”

Morikawa gets his 2022 underway today in the company of former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

