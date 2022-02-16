search
Golf News

Collin Morikawa shoots down Saudi Golf League

By Michael McEwan15 February, 2022
Safe to say Collin Morikawa won’t be defecting to the so-called Saudi Golf League any time soon.

The two-time major champion was asked for his thoughts on the proposed breakaway circuit ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Suffice to say, he’s far from impressed by the noise it has created.

“I'm all for the PGA Tour,” said the 25-year-old. “I've been a pro for two and a half years. My entire life I've thought about the PGA Tour, I've thought about playing against Tiger, beating his records, whatever, something that might not even be breakable, but I've never had another thought about anything else. It's always been the PGA Tour.

• Tour pro makes huge Saudi Golf League claim

• Former Ryder Cup captain critical of Hoffman

“Has it opened up things for us as professional golfers to open up things for the PGA Tour to look at what to do better? Absolutely. We've seen a lot of changes, some good, some bad, some that are still going to be amended I'm sure as time goes on.

“Right now, you look at the best players that I see and they're all sticking with the PGA Tour and that's where I kind of stay and that's where I belong. I'm very happy to be here.”

Rumours of a new Saudi Golf League have been steadily intensifying since the turn of the year. Earlier today, another PGA Tour pro, Kramer Hickok, used an appearance on the Stripe Show Podcast to claim that 17 players have already committed to the circuit ahead of a supposed June launch.

• Bryson slams claims he's 'done' with PGA Tour

• "Pros gaslighting PGA Tour fooling nobody"

Morikawa, though, has heard nothing concrete.

“We've all heard rumours of this date, this date, in the future,” he added. “Like, what are they waiting for?

“Once again, we go back to evidence, right? Can we see concrete evidence of what's going on? If we can, then people can make decisions. It's an unknown, it's a hidden thing. For me, it's not enough.”

In other news, Morikawa has today announced a new multi-year contract extension with equipment company TaylorMade.

