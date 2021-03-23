Robert MacIntyre fired up for WGC-Match Play debut

Robert MacIntyre says he “can’t wait” for this week as he seeks to lay down a Stateside marker at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.



The Scot, currently 44th on the Official World Golf Ranking, comes into the tournament on the back of his first missed cut since February 2020 after a three-over-par performance at The PLAYERS Championship.

That isn’t deterring the dogged Scot, however, as he is fired up for a matchplay battle across Austin Country Club.

“I can’t wait for this this week as this is right down my alley,” said 24-year-old MacIntyre. “You are playing against the best players in the world, so anything can happen.

“It’s not as if you’ve got to beat the 64 other guys. You only have to beat one individual person day in, day out. I just want to be aggressive and see where I end up.”

The tournament’s format is split into two phases. Initially, the players are separated into 16 groups of four players, with each group playing in a round-robin format over Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. One point is awarded for a win, and half a point for a tie, with only the group winner qualifying for the next round.

The second phase is played as a knockout tournament, with the round of 16 and quarter-finals played on Saturday, and the semi-final, third-place playoff and final played on Sunday.

MacIntyre, who is seeded 41st for the tournament, has been drawn in a group alongside world No.1 Dustin Johnson, as well as Kevin Na and Adam Long.

“I’m going to be nervous on the tee no matter who I am playing,” added MacIntyre. “If you aren’t then you aren’t in the right job. Anybody can beat anybody on a given day. I’m just going to go out there and play aggressive and see how I go. It’s just about me putting in good preparation and then, come Wednesday, it’s time to fight.

“If you play good golf out here, you’ll be competing come Sunday. You’re seeing top players every week and the standard of golf I’ve got to be playing has to be at its highest for me to compete. It’s as simple as that. I can’t fake it round these golf courses. You’ve really got to be on your game to compete.”

With a T36 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational being the best finish of his current American swing, the European Tour winner has admitted that he is still finding his feet on the PGA Tour.

"It’s been a test," added MacIntyre. "I’ve not played my best but it’s all a learning experience. I know when I do play my best the results will come. For just now, I’ve been having to work hard. I’ve not been on my game but that’s part of golf and you can’t have it your own way all the time."

