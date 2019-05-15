Concerns raised after Tiger fails to show for tee time

A question mark hangs over the fitness of Masters champion Tiger Woods ahead of the first round of the US PGA Championship.

The world No.6 – who captured his 15th major at Augusta National last month – failed to appear for his scheduled practice round with Harold Varner III at Bethpage on Wednesday and, reportedly, never made it to the course at all.

Woods’ preparation for the year’s second major has comprised only 18 holes last week, nine holes on Monday, and hitting some balls on Tuesday.

He hasn’t played competitively since the Masters.

Speaking to ESPN, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg tried to allay concerns over the 43-year-old’s fitness, insisting that he’s “all good” and “just getting some rest”.

However, Woods had told reporters on Tuesday that he intended to play nine holes on Wednesday and then practice.

At the time of writing, Woods is still scheduled to get his bid for a fifth Wanamaker Trophy win underway at 1.24pm UK time on Thursday.