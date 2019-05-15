search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsConcerns raised after Tiger fails to show for tee time

Golf News

Concerns raised after Tiger fails to show for tee time

By bunkered.co.uk15 May, 2019
Tiger Woods US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Major Championships Mark Steinberg ESPN
Tiger Woods Us Pga 2019

A question mark hangs over the fitness of Masters champion Tiger Woods ahead of the first round of the US PGA Championship.

The world No.6 – who captured his 15th major at Augusta National last month – failed to appear for his scheduled practice round with Harold Varner III at Bethpage on Wednesday and, reportedly, never made it to the course at all.

Woods’ preparation for the year’s second major has comprised only 18 holes last week, nine holes on Monday, and hitting some balls on Tuesday.

• Another Chamblee / Koepka feud is brewing...

• Why people hate the US PGA (and how to fix it)

He hasn’t played competitively since the Masters.

Speaking to ESPN, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg tried to allay concerns over the 43-year-old’s fitness, insisting that he’s “all good” and “just getting some rest”.

• Rory McIlroy makes big announcement

However, Woods had told reporters on Tuesday that he intended to play nine holes on Wednesday and then practice.

At the time of writing, Woods is still scheduled to get his bid for a fifth Wanamaker Trophy win underway at 1.24pm UK time on Thursday. 

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - US PGA 2019

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - Bethpage

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Mark Steinberg

Related Articles - ESPN

Golf News

US PGA 2019: Final Round tee times
Brilliant Brooks Koepka cruising to major victory No.4
The mind-boggling prize money the 2019 US PGA champ will bank
The surprising past of US PGA hopeful Jazz Janewattananond...
US PGA 2019: Round 3 tee times

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
See all videos right arrow