The organisers of the 2021 Scottish Golf Show have revealed details of a trio of star guests who will be in attendance at this year's virtual event.

Australian legend Greg Norman will be appearing via video-link in the show auditorium, where he will be talking about his favourite memories of playing golf in Scotland as well as his recent brush with COVID-19.

The two-time Open champion was hospitalised by the deadly disease at Christmas but, having made a full recovery, will make his first appearance at the Scottish Golf Show.

He will be joined there by the current Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew. The mastermind of Europe's victory at Gleneagles in 2019, former Women's Open champion Matthew is preparing to lead the team for a second time this year.

• R&A hopeful of fans attending Open

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

Matthew's fellow Scot, four-time European Tour winner Stephen Gallacher, will also be putting in an appearance. A member of the victorious Ryder Cup side that won the trophy at Gleneagles in 2014, the Scot has just begun his 25th full season on the European Tour.

These are the first three big names confirmed for the virtual show, with many more to be revealed between now and the event.

Show organiser Paul Grant said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be joined at this innovative first for the virtual Scottish Golf Show by Greg, Catriona and Stephen. Between them, they have amassed almost 100 years playing golf professionally and have competed, and won, at the very highest levels of the sport.



• Plans in place to re-open closed Scots club



"We have no doubt thousands of show visitors will relish hearing from them in our virtual auditorium and we look forward to sharing details of more big-name guests in the coming weeks.

"This year's Scottish Golf Show might look and feel different to previous years but we can promise those who come along a comprehensive experience to savour."

The decision to stage the event online is a timely solution to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has limited the ability of organisers and exhibitors to stage live consumer events.

The 2021 Scottish Golf Show, supported by VisitScotland, promises a mix of engaging content driven by live activities including interviews with the likes of Norman, Matthew and Gallacher, as well as golf lessons, equipment tutorials and videos of some of the world’s top golf destinations and experiences.

• FOR SALE - Greg Norman's Florida home

• US names new Presidents Cup captain

Crucially, the virtual show will also maintain the opportunity for knowledgeable golfers from Scotland and beyond to chat directly with key people from the world’s top golf brands on their interactive virtual booths.

Golfers around the world will be able to attend the show for FREE, with everybody who pre-registers going into a prize draw to win a fourball at Scotland's newest course, Dumbarnie Links.

To put your name in the hat and for more information about this exciting new event, log-on to www.scottishgolfshow.vfairs.co...