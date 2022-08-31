CONFIRMED: Cam Smith signs for LIV Golf

LIV Golf has confirmed its latest signings ahead of this week’s tournament in Boston.

Open champion Cam Smith headlines the group, finally officially confirming the worst-kept secret in golf.

Smith was long-rumoured to be joining the Saudi-backed rebel tour, and repeatedly refused to deny he had signed a contract.

His deal with the series is reported to be worth more than $100 million.

Joining Smith are his fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale.

Leishman has six top-ten finishes in the majors and was runner-up at the Open in 2015. He was also tied for fourth at the Masters in 2013.

Niemann is the most surprising name on the list, having reportedly attended the now-legendary players’ meeting hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He has two PGA Tour wins, most recently the Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

Tringale confirmed on Sunday via his own social media accounts that he was giving up his tour membership to make the move to LIV. In a lengthy statement, he spoke of his “deep gratitude” to the PGA Tour and his desire to “continue to chase excellence inside the ropes”. He holds the record as the highest career money-earner without a tour victory.

Varner, meanwhile, won the Saudi International earlier this year, while Lahiri finished second to Smith at the PLAYERS in March.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said CEO Greg Norman.

“The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe. We can’t wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

