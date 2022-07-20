CONFIRMED: Henrik Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has been stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy, all but confirming his move to LIV Golf.

Stenson had been named skipper ahead of the biennial clash in Rome next year - but had been heavily courted by the Saudi breakaway league.

Now Ryder Cup Europe has announced he has been removed from the role, hours after LIV promised new signings for its third event next week.

"Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy from September 25 – October 1, 2023, has been brought to an end with immediate effect," the organisation said in a statement.



"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain.



"Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."



When Stenson was named skipper for the biennial clash, he told reporters he had signed a contract preventing him from joining the then-unnamed LIV.

“The captain does sign a contract,” he said in March when asked whether he had had to give assurances over his future.

“The captain has an agreement and those agreements are between Ryder Cup Europe and the captain.

“I’m fully committed to my role as captain and working hard towards the result we want in Rome.”