CONFIRMED: LIV Golf adds more venues for 2023

LIV Golf has confirmed three more stops on its 2023 schedule, including a legendary PGA Tour track.

The Saudi-backed breakaway tour’s long-rumoured visit to The Greenbrier in West Virginia has been confirmed, with the circuit visiting from August 4-6.

events will also take place at The Gallery in Tucson, Arizona from March 17-19, and Cedar Ridge in Tulsa, Oklahoma rom May 12-14.

It comes amid an expansion from eight tournaments to 14 for the tour’s second season.

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” said CEO Greg Norman.

“More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

The Greenbrier was one of the most recognisable stops on the PGA Tour, but has not featured on the circuit since 2019. Owner Jim Justice last week claimed a “big announcement” was imminent regarding its future.

The Gallery also has tour pedigree, having hosted the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in 2007 and 2008. The 2007 edition was won by LIV recruit Henrik Stenson.

David MacDonald, president of Escalante Golf which owns Tucson venue, said it had signed with LIV after seeing “great benefits” at other courses during LIV’s inaugural season.

LIV’s announcement also confirmed final lineups for the 2023 season will be announced in the new year.