Confirmed: New LIV Golf team names

Golf News

Confirmed: New LIV Golf team names

By Lewis Fraser07 February, 2023
LIV Golf Range Goats Ripper GC Bubba Watson Cameron Smith
Bubba Watson Range Goats

The 2023 LIV Golf league will get underway later this month, and today the league confirmed two teams will have new names.

Team RangeGoats GC will replace the Niblicks, captained by Bubba Watson, while Cameron Smith will captain Ripper GC, previously known as Punch GC. 

• LIV Golf 2023 schedule

• Swilcan Bridge stonework to be REMOVED

The changes were confirmed in a clip posted by LIV Golf, where they listed the 12 teams that will compete on the Saudi-backed circuit this year.

The LIV Golf league will get underway at Mayakoba on February 24.

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

