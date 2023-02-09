Confirmed: New LIV Golf team names

The 2023 LIV Golf league will get underway later this month, and today the league confirmed two teams will have new names.
Team RangeGoats GC will replace the Niblicks, captained by Bubba Watson, while Cameron Smith will captain Ripper GC, previously known as Punch GC.
The changes were confirmed in a clip posted by LIV Golf, where they listed the 12 teams that will compete on the Saudi-backed circuit this year.
New year, new look... Welcome to #LIVGolf League 2023 🔥— LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) February 7, 2023
The LIV Golf league will get underway at Mayakoba on February 24.
The LIV Golf league will get underway at Mayakoba on February 24.