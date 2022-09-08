search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCONFIRMED: PGA Tour extends LIV Golf bans

Golf News

CONFIRMED: PGA Tour extends LIV Golf bans

By Jamie Hall02 September, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf LIV Boston
Liv Golf Pga Tour Suspensions

The PGA Tour has confirmed suspensions of LIV Golf rebels will continue for the whole of next season.

Sports Illustrated reported it had received a copy of a letter sent to the players in question informing them they will not be allowed to play on the circuit in 2022/23.

• Phil Mickelson responds to PGA Tour shakeup

• Has Gary Player ditched Golf Saudi?

It means the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Open champion Cam Smith – who have all joined LIV but not resigned their PGA Tour memberships - are barred from the circuit for at least 12 months.

"The terms of your contractual commitments to LIV Golf prohibit you from satisfying the material obligations set forth in the regulations and make clear that you have no intention to, and indeed cannot comply with these requirements of membership in the PGA Tour," read the letter, signed by the PGA Tour’s Kirsten Burgess.

"The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season."

Other LIV players, including Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood, resigned their tour memberships when they signed for the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

• Pro makes ace - then gets DQd

• Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"

But a number of others have launched legal action in a bid to be allowed to play, alleging anticompetitive behaviour on the part of the tour.

Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones had a bid to be allowed to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs thrown out in court last month.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Boston

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow