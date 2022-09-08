CONFIRMED: PGA Tour extends LIV Golf bans

The PGA Tour has confirmed suspensions of LIV Golf rebels will continue for the whole of next season.

Sports Illustrated reported it had received a copy of a letter sent to the players in question informing them they will not be allowed to play on the circuit in 2022/23.

It means the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Open champion Cam Smith – who have all joined LIV but not resigned their PGA Tour memberships - are barred from the circuit for at least 12 months.

"The terms of your contractual commitments to LIV Golf prohibit you from satisfying the material obligations set forth in the regulations and make clear that you have no intention to, and indeed cannot comply with these requirements of membership in the PGA Tour," read the letter, signed by the PGA Tour’s Kirsten Burgess.

"The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season."

Other LIV players, including Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood, resigned their tour memberships when they signed for the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

But a number of others have launched legal action in a bid to be allowed to play, alleging anticompetitive behaviour on the part of the tour.

Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones had a bid to be allowed to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs thrown out in court last month.