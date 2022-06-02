search
HomeGolf NewsCONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event

Golf News

CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event

By Michael McEwan01 June, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series LIV Golf Tour News PGA Tour DP World Tour Dustin Johnson Lee Westwood Sergio Garcia
Liv Golf Invitational Series

After months of speculation and conjecture, we now know the identities of the golfers who will play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. 

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia headline the initial 42 names revealed for next week's $25million tournament at the Centurion Club in London.

The inclusion of Johnson is a particular surprise given that he released a statement in February saying that he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour.

There is, however, no Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau. 

The field comprises 26 of the world's top 150 players, representing 11 different countries. They include major champions, former world No.1s and, interestingly, three current amateurs.

“Free agency has finally come to golf," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. "This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love. 

"The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future.

READ ON FOR FULL LIST OF PLAYERS

"We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us competing in their first professional event. 

"We can’t wait to start our journey at Centurion Club with this group of first movers who are committed to growing the game in new and exciting ways.” 

LIV GOLF - FULL LIST OF CONFIRMED 
PLAYERS

Oliver Bekker
Richard Bland
Laurie Canter
TK Chantananuwat*
Hennie Du Plessis
Oliver Fisher
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Justin Harding
Sam Horsfield
Dustin Johnson
Matt Jones
Sadom Kaewkanjana
Martin Kaymer
Phachara Khongwatmai
Sihwan Kim
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Chase Koepka
Jinichiro Kozuma
Pablo Larrazabal
Graeme McDowell
Jediah Morgan
Kevin Na
Shaun Norris
Andy Ogletree
Louis Oosthuizen
Wade Ormsby
Adrian Otaegui
Turk Pettit
James Piot*
Ian Poulter
David Puig*
JC Ritchie
Charl Schwartzel
Hudson Swafford
Hideto Tanihara
Peter Uihlein
Scott Vincent
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Blake Windred

* Denotes amateur

The six remaining players will be added to the field following this week's Asian Tour International Series event taking place at Slaley Hall.

The final 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each, which will be determined at The Draft on Tuesday, June 7. 

LIV Golf will appoint 12 team captains who will then select players in the first round in order of reverse OWGR ranking, and for the second and third rounds via a snake format. Team names and logos will also be unveiled at The Draft.

PGA Tour promises to punish LIV Golf rebels
Rory McIlroy takes pop at LIV Golf Series field
PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in car accident
Matt Fitzpatrick rules out LIV Series switch... for now

