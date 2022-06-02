CONFIRMED: Players announced for first LIV Golf Series event

After months of speculation and conjecture, we now know the identities of the golfers who will play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia headline the initial 42 names revealed for next week's $25million tournament at the Centurion Club in London.

The inclusion of Johnson is a particular surprise given that he released a statement in February saying that he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour.

There is, however, no Phil Mickelson or Bryson DeChambeau.

The field comprises 26 of the world's top 150 players, representing 11 different countries. They include major champions, former world No.1s and, interestingly, three current amateurs.

“Free agency has finally come to golf," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. "This is an opportunity to start a movement that will change the course of history by bringing new and open competition to the sport we all love.

"The desire shown by the players to participate in LIV Golf demonstrates their emphatic belief in our model and confidence in what we’re building for the future.

"We couldn’t be happier at the diversity of our field, featuring players from around the world including major champions and those making their debut with us competing in their first professional event.

"We can’t wait to start our journey at Centurion Club with this group of first movers who are committed to growing the game in new and exciting ways.”

LIV GOLF - FULL LIST OF CONFIRMED

PLAYERS

Oliver Bekker

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

TK Chantananuwat*

Hennie Du Plessis

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Pablo Larrazabal

Graeme McDowell

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Turk Pettit

James Piot*

Ian Poulter

David Puig*

JC Ritchie

Charl Schwartzel

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

* Denotes amateur

The six remaining players will be added to the field following this week's Asian Tour International Series event taking place at Slaley Hall.

The final 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each, which will be determined at The Draft on Tuesday, June 7.

LIV Golf will appoint 12 team captains who will then select players in the first round in order of reverse OWGR ranking, and for the second and third rounds via a snake format. Team names and logos will also be unveiled at The Draft.

