Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am

Golf News

Confirmed: Tiger Woods to play JP McManus Pro-Am

By Jamie Hall14 April, 2022
Tiger Woods is heading to Ireland.

The 15-time major winner has joined a stacked field for the JP McManus Pro-Am in July ahead of the Open at St Andrews.

He joins big names such as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm in committing to the event, which takes place on July 4 and 5, the same week as the Scottish Open.

It will be the fourth time he has played the charity event at 2027 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor, which is hosted by horse racing legend JP McManus and pairs pros with celebrities and amateurs.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators," said McManus.

"We are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

The news has raised hopes Woods could head straight to the Genesis Scottish Open after playing in the pro-am.

Newly co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours, it begins at Renaissance Club in East Lothian on July 6.

However, Woods has only played the event twice - both times as an amateur in 1995 and 1996.

Woods revealed his plans to play the 150th Open after making his comeback to professional golf at the Masters last week.

Prior to that he had not played a competitive round for more than a year after his involvement in a serious car crash.

He made the cut at Augusta, finishing 47th on 13-over.

