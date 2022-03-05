search
HomeGolf NewsConfirmed: Tiger Woods wins PIP top prize

Golf News

Confirmed: Tiger Woods wins PIP top prize

By Jamie Hall02 March, 2022
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson PGA Tour PIP Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program – despite not playing a single competitive round last year. 

Woods’ year was wrecked by the devastating car crash he was involved in last February, but the 15-time major winner still managed to beat his colleagues to the $8 million top prize.

The PIP initiative was set up last year as a way to reward players for driving fan and sponsor engagement, with the top 10 receiving a large cash prize.

• Star duo critical of PIP scheme

It is understood players were officially told the results on Wednesday morning after an audit was carried out by accounting firm Grant Thornton.

In December, Phil Mickelson claimed to have finished top – but he was shot down by tour officials, who insisted the scheme continued right up until the end of the year.

Now it has emerged the six-time major winner, who is taking a break from the game following his well-publicised comments regarding the Saudi Golf League, actually finished second in the standings, behind his long-time rival.

Not everyone on tour is a fan of the scheme, notably Collin Morikawa, who finished 11th in the rankings and therefore got nothing for his efforts.

• Another blow for Phil Mickelson

In response to the results being officially released, he took to Twitter to cryptically claim “anything after 10th doesn’t matter”.

Other critics include Patrick Cantlay, who previously said he would prefer prize money to be handed out for on-course achievements.

The PIP top 10 in full:

1. Tiger Woods - $8m

2. Phil Mickelson - $6m

3. Rory McIlroy - $3.5m

4. Jordan Spieth - $3.5m

5. Bryson DeChambeau - $3.5m

6. Justin Thomas - $3.5m

7. Dustin Johson - $3m

8. Brooks Koepka - $3m

9. Jon Rahm - $3m

10. Bubba Watson - $3m

