Connor Syme targeting Dubai destiny after “best-ever” season

Connor Syme is understandably excited.

The 27-year-old is at the business end of the most successful season of his professional career to date. Having made it into the field for the DP World Tour’s two season-ending limited field events, he is already effectively guaranteed his best-ever finish on the season-long rankings.

As he prepares to jet off to South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, then to Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship, Syme is in a good place.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he says.

“One of the main goals for the season is to get to Dubai and to have that secured early on in the season was great. I’ve had a good couple of weeks at home trying to get prepared for it.

“I’ve played at Sun City once before and had a top ten, so it’s nice to go back there. I’ve played Dubai once before too so it’s nice to go back to places you know.

“Sun City has its challenges with the altitude and the heat but it should be good. It’s a bit different from Fife at this time of year! I’ve been trying to get some practice done at home but it’s just not the same – the 7-iron was going 165. It’s not going to be doing that next week.”

Syme's season has been marked by consistently good results; he has enjoyed five top tens, finishing second twice in a fortnight in August.

Having stamped his ticket to Dubai early, it would have been easy to take his foot of the gas. However, Fife’s finest is made of determined stuff.

“It’s the end goal,” he says of the tour championship. “Every year you see someone come from far out and make their way in. Although you’d like to have it secured early, there’s no perfect way of getting it done.

“Everyone who’s playing wants to be there. If you get off to a decent start, you’ve got to keep your foot down to get there. It’s a driving focus for us all the time. To be going there is really cool.

“I have my own goals which I set at the start of the season and I’m still focused on them. I’m not entirely sure what that will equate to but I want to keep the foot down. Where I’m at in the Race to Dubai is great; it’s been my best season so far on tour but I’ll definitely be trying to finish the year even stronger. The game feels good. Results have been quite consistent and hopefully I can get myself up there.”

For the wider – and growing – Scottish contingent on the DP World Tour, it has been a fruitful year.

Syme’s form came amid a flurry of wins, two for Ewen Ferguson and one apiece for Robert MacIntyre and Richie Ramsay. David Law’s strong showing in Ireland also sealed a first-ever major appearance.

For all they are competitors on a week-to-week basis, they are also friends – something they find solace in during long spells on the road away from family.

“The boys have done great,” Syme adds. “To have four or five of us going to Dubai is unbelievable. All of us have had good seasons – Ewen's won a couple of times, Bob’s win in Italy was amazing. Hopefully we can all finish strong as well because we’ve got two amazing events to finish the season.

“Things are great just now. All of us have had good years and it’s in a good place. There’s great togetherness in the group. It’s a great time to be on the tour and flying the flag for Scotland.

“It definitely helps when we’re on the road, in the players’ lounge having a bit of familiarity. It really enhances the weeks on tour, especially when you’re away for a long stretch.”