Controversial plan for houses at golf club approved

Controversial plans for a multi-million-pound development at a golf club have been given the go-ahead despite fierce opposition from the local community.

Housebuilders Dickie & Moore Homes plan to build 17 houses and eight flats at Elderslie Golf Club in Renfrewshire, describing the scheme as “vital” in order to safeguard the future of the club.

The proposals also include greenkeeping facilities at the club, which is believed to be one of the oldest in the area at 113 years old.

Local residents had been angered by the plans, which were initially thrown out by Renfrewshire Council in June amid fears over road safety and the impact on biodiversity.

But Dickie & Moore appealed to the Scottish Government, with the Holyrood-appointed reporter ruling in the firm’s favour.

“The club has played a major role for over 100 years in the community and now offers golf tuition for schools and social memberships,” said John Dickie, one of the company’s directors.

“The sale of land is vital for our continued investment to ensure we can preserve the 210 acres of golf course and woodlands that provides a habitat for wildlife, enjoyment for the golfers and the many dog walkers.

“We look forward to working together with the immediate community, ensuring the legacy continues.”