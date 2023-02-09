Controversial Swilcan Bridge stonework to be REMOVED

St Andrews Links Trust has revealed that the controversial stonework either side of the Swilcan Bridge is to be removed.

In a statement, the organisation revealed that it has been "unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting."

The news follows a huge public backlash against the work ever since pictures of it first appeared online over the weekend.

Sir Nick Faldo, a winner of The Open at St Andrews in 1990, was amongst those to criticise the work, which was intended to "mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf."

It is expected that work to undo the installation will begin tomorrow.

"In recent years we have identified and trialled a number of solutions, with the primary ambition always to find something that is both adequate for the amount of foot traffic for such a popular location whilst being in keeping with its surroundings," said the statement.

"The stonework at the approach and exit of the Swilcan Bridge was identified as one possible long term solution.

"However, while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it.



"We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue.

"The widespread attention and commentary is indicative of the regard in which St Andrews is held around the world and we are conscious of our role in preserving this heritage while recognising its hallowed grounds have continued to evolve to meet demands for more than 600 years.

"In the coming days our team will be reinstating the area with turf. We would like to thank golfers for their patience as we continue this work. In the meantime we will continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution and will work with all relevant partners, including Fife Council, and key stakeholders."

