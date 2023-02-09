search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsControversial Swilcan Bridge stonework to be REMOVED

Golf News

Controversial Swilcan Bridge stonework to be REMOVED

By Michael McEwan06 February, 2023
swilcan bridge St Andrews Links Trust St Andrews Old Course scottish news
St Andrews Links Trust Swilcan Bridge

St Andrews Links Trust has revealed that the controversial stonework either side of the Swilcan Bridge is to be removed.

In a statement, the organisation revealed that it has been "unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting."

The news follows a huge public backlash against the work ever since pictures of it first appeared online over the weekend. 

Sir Nick Faldo, a winner of The Open at St Andrews in 1990, was amongst those to criticise the work, which was intended to "mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf."

• Golf Twitter reacts to Swilcan Bridge patio

• The history of the Swilcan Bridge

It is expected that work to undo the installation will begin tomorrow.

"In recent years we have identified and trialled a number of solutions, with the primary ambition always to find something that is both adequate for the amount of foot traffic for such a popular location whilst being in keeping with its surroundings," said the statement.

"The stonework at the approach and exit of the Swilcan Bridge was identified as one possible long term solution.

"However, while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it. 

"We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue. 

• Dustin Johnson picks up injury

"The widespread attention and commentary is indicative of the regard in which St Andrews is held around the world and we are conscious of our role in preserving this heritage while recognising its hallowed grounds have continued to evolve to meet demands for more than 600 years.  

"In the coming days our team will be reinstating the area with turf. We would like to thank golfers for their patience as we continue this work. In the meantime we will continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution and will work with all relevant partners, including Fife Council, and key stakeholders."

Main pic: @UKGolfGuy

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - swilcan bridge

Related Articles - St Andrews Links Trust

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Old Course

Related Articles - scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow