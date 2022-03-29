Controversial TV star defends Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has won an unlikely backer in the form of controversial TV personality Piers Morgan.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge and ex-editor of the News of the World and Daily Mirror took to Twitter to voice his support for Mickelson.

It came shortly after it emerged the six-time major winner will not be playing in the Masters, which takes place next month.

On the social media site, Morgan described the controversy surrounding Mickelson’s latest behaviour as an “unedifying sporting crucifixion” - and offered to play with the 51-year-old.

• Is this a sign Tiger Woods will play the Masters?



• Tough Match Play draw for Robert MacIntyre



“Golf’s ongoing cancellation of Phil Mickelson has now forced him out of the Masters,” he wrote.

“You don’t have to agree with the things he said recently, for which he apologised, to think this is now turning into an unedifying sporting crucifixion.”

Golf’s ongoing cancellation of Phil Mickelson has now forced him out of the Masters. You don’t have to agree with the things he said recently, for which he apologised, to think this is now turning into an unedifying sporting crucifixion. I’ll play with you, @PhilMickelson 🏌️‍♂️ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 21, 2022

Mickelson has been embroiled in controversy over his involvement in a planned breakaway league, backed by the Saudi government.

The defending US PGA champion accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed”, before it emerged he had admitted to using the prospect of a new league for “leverage” over tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

• Former footballer in membership snub



• Luke Donald reacts to Ryder Cup captain news



He also described the league’s Saudi backers as “scary m***********s”.

The new venture was formally announced last week, branded as the LIV Golf Invitational Series, with eight events planned for this year.

Monahan has repeatedly stated that any player who signs up to the new league will face a ban from the PGA Tour.

