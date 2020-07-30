Scottish Golf provides open competitions update

Scottish Golf has confirmed that its guidance to the country’s clubs “remains unchanged” following the latest COVID-19 update provided by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.



Hopes had been raised that Scotland’s clubs would today be given the green light to resume open strokeplay competitions at today’s briefing on lockdown measures.

However, with the country remaining in Phase 3 of the four-step exit from lockdown, the instruction to clubs remains clear and unambiguous: such competitions are not allowed.

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

• Koepka irked by reporter's question

“Following the First Minister’s update today, we wish to inform all clubs that there are no further easing of restrictions directly relevant to golf clubs or their operations and as a result, our Phase 3 guidance remains unchanged at this time,” wrote Scottish Golf in an update to its clubs.

Officials added that “following an increased volume of enquiries and growing confusion across the membership”, it wanted to make its position clear.

“The definition of an Open competition concerning the current route map out of lockdown is ‘a qualifying round of golf played at a venue away from a player’s home club’,” added the governing body.

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

“Any other format of play that takes place by visitors to golf clubs is permitted provided that all related COVID-19 regulations including travel restrictions, sanitation protocols and physical distancing protocols are met, along with industry-specific guidance being adhered to both on and off the course.”

Scottish Golf added that it will “continue to make representations on behalf of our clubs to Government in the strongest possible way to bring about change”.

Golf clubs and courses in Scotland went into lockdown on March 23. Restrictions began to relax on May 29.