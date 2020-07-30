search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScottish Golf provides open competitions update

Golf News

Scottish Golf provides open competitions update

By Michael McEwan30 July, 2020
Scottish Golf open competitions Golf Clubs Amateur Golf grassroots golf Scottish Government Nicola Sturgeon COVID-19
Scottish Golf Flag

Scottish Golf has confirmed that its guidance to the country’s clubs “remains unchanged” following the latest COVID-19 update provided by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Hopes had been raised that Scotland’s clubs would today be given the green light to resume open strokeplay competitions at today’s briefing on lockdown measures.

However, with the country remaining in Phase 3 of the four-step exit from lockdown, the instruction to clubs remains clear and unambiguous: such competitions are not allowed.

• Former world No.1 announces split from coach

• Koepka irked by reporter's question

“Following the First Minister’s update today, we wish to inform all clubs that there are no further easing of restrictions directly relevant to golf clubs or their operations and as a result, our Phase 3 guidance remains unchanged at this time,” wrote Scottish Golf in an update to its clubs.

Officials added that “following an increased volume of enquiries and growing confusion across the membership”, it wanted to make its position clear.

“The definition of an Open competition concerning the current route map out of lockdown is ‘a qualifying round of golf played at a venue away from a player’s home club’,” added the governing body.

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

“Any other format of play that takes place by visitors to golf clubs is permitted provided that all related COVID-19 regulations including travel restrictions, sanitation protocols and physical distancing protocols are met, along with industry-specific guidance being adhered to both on and off the course.”

Scottish Golf added that it will “continue to make representations on behalf of our clubs to Government in the strongest possible way to bring about change”.

Golf clubs and courses in Scotland went into lockdown on March 23. Restrictions began to relax on May 29. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - open competitions

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Scottish Government

Related Articles - Nicola Sturgeon

Related Articles - COVID-19

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ex-England footballer resigns from golf club over 'racist abuse'
WATCH - Brooks Koepka makes fun of Bryson DeChambeau
English town can build 1,000 new homes - if it hosts Ryder Cup!
Scots golf facility to stage visitor competition this weekend
Major champions withdraw from US PGA

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow