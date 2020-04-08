search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Another European Tour event POSTPONED

Golf News

Coronavirus: Another European Tour event POSTPONED

By Michael McEwan30 March, 2020
European Tour Irish Open coronavirus postponed Mount Juliet Keith Pelley Graeme McDowell Rolex Series
European Tour Flag

The European Tour has this afternoon announced the postponement of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open due to the continuing threat posed by the spread of Coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled to be the European Tour’s second Rolex Series event of 2020, taking place at Mount Juliet Estate from May 28-31, with former US Open champion Graeme McDowell as host.

It becomes the 12th European Tour - 13 if you count the Olympics - to be either postponed or cancelled as a result of the pandemic. The earliest the tour can now resume is June 4, when the opening round of the Trophée Hassan II is scheduled to take place at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco.

• Could this be a new date for The Masters?

• Caddyshack: Where are they now?

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority. 

"Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic."

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

“With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

• Ex Ryder Cup captain's house destroyed by blaze

• Top club "might not survive" corona crisis

Colm McLoughlin, the executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We fully support the European Tour in their decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. 

• Introducing bunkered's 'School of Golf'

"The most important thing right now is the health and safety of all the players, the spectators, the sponsors and organisers, so it’s the right decision.”

McDowell, the tournament host, said: “As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Irish Open

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - postponed

Related Articles - Mount Juliet

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Related Articles - Graeme McDowell

Related Articles - Rolex Series

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow