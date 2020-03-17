search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Another European Tour event postponed

Golf News

Coronavirus: Another European Tour event postponed

By Michael McEwan17 March, 2020
Andalucia Masters European Tour coronavirus Postponement Sergio Garcia Valderrama Keith Pelley
European Tour Flag

There will be no golf on the European Tour until May at the very earliest, following news that the Andalucia Masters has been called off.

The tournament was the next tournament on the schedule following the cancellation of this week's Hero Indian Open, as well as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, The Masters, Maybank Malaysian Open and Volvo China Open. 

However, the European Tour has tonight confirmed that the tournament, which had been due to take place from April 30 to May 3 at Valderrama, now won't be played. 

Javier Reviriego, the CEO of Real Club Valderrama, said: “We are deeply concerned by the current developments related to coronavirus and we believe postponing the event is the best decision. 

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

• Augusta National closed until further notice

"We will work jointly with the European Tour and our sponsors to find a new date in the calendar to host this fantastic golf tournament. All of us at Valderrama look forward to hosting players and fans when we put this exceptional situation behind us.”

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley added: “We are all taking a day-by-day approach at the moment and we continue to assess the impact of coronavirus on all our events, but following discussions with all parties involved, it was clear that postponing the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation at this point is the correct course of action. 

• How pro golf is adjusting to COVID-19 chaos

• Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

"Public health and well-being remains the absolute priority for all of us.”

The postponement of the Andalucia Masters brings the total number of European Tour events affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 to eight. 

The next event currently scheduled to take place on the European Tour is GolfSixes at Oitavois Dunes in Portugal from May 9-10 followed by the US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park the following week.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Andalucia Masters

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Postponement

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - Valderrama

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links
play button
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
Bob Vokey
play button
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)
Bob Vokey
play button
Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Organisers rubbish Ryder Cup 'postponement' report
Coronavirus: PGA Tour cancels FOUR more tournaments
It's official - US PGA Championship POSTPONED
Coronavirus: ENTIRE tour schedule cancelled
Coronavirus: Another European Tour event postponed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow