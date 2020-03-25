search
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Council courses close as COVID-19 spreads

Golf News

Coronavirus: Council courses close as COVID-19 spreads

By Michael McEwan18 March, 2020
Council-run golf courses in North and South Lanarkshire have been closed as authorities look to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Record is reporting that the Palacerigg and Lochview golf courses in North Lanarkshire shut at the close of business yesterday along with all other culture leisure facilities in the region.

A council spokesman said: "These are very challenging times for everyone and we appreciate your understanding, support and co-operation."

Meanwhile, in South Lanarkshire, the region's four 18-hole courses - Biggar, Hollandbush, Langlands and Torrance House - as well as its two nine-hole courses, Larkhall and Strathclyde Park, have also been forced to close temporarily.

David Booth, the general manager of South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture, said: “We take this step with regret and we do understand that it will be a serious inconvenience to all the many people who make use of, and enjoy, our services.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

“However, we really have no choice, as this move is entirely in line with the public health advice we are all being given by our governments and their science and medical advisers to delay the transmission of the virus.

“We look forward to reopening our doors as soon as the advice is that it is appropriate to do so.”

Langlands Golf Club has since announced that, whilst its course is closing, it intends to keep its clubhouse open.

A statement from the club said: "We have implemented a strict regime for maintaining hygiene standards within the clubhouse and ensuring as far as we possibly can that Langlands Golf Club is a safe experience for all."

