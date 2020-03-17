Coronavirus: ENTIRE tour schedule cancelled

Aspiring young professionals in the UK have been dealt a huge blow with the news that the PGA EuroPro Tour has CANCELLED its entire 2020 season due to the spread of COVID-19.

The news was announced today, two weeks before Q School for the circuit was scheduled to take place.

In a statement, tour CEO Dan Godding said: "With the recent developments of COVID-19, the PGA EuroPro Tour and Matchroom Sport have decided to cancel the 2020 schedule and season.

"This incorporates all events and Q School. All memberships and Q School entries will be refunded.

"We will be looking at the possibility of organising some events later in the year once the threat of the coronavirus has been subsided. However, in the meantime, there are no plans for golf in 2020."

The PGA EuroPro Tour was created in 2002 following the merger of two development tours: the EuroPro Tour and the PGA MasterCard Tour.

The top-five finishers on the Order of Merit at the end of each season win a Challenge Tour card for the following season, as well as a place at the second stage of European Tour Q School.

The tour has been the launchpad for numerous high-profile players, including English trio Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Eddie Pepperell, as well as Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Nicolas Colsaerts.



This year's schedule had comprised 15 tournaments, the first of which was due to take place at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa from May 13-15.