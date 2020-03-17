search
Golf News

Coronavirus: ENTIRE tour schedule cancelled

By Michael McEwan17 March, 2020
EuroPro Tour Tour News coronavirus COVID-19 Dan Godding Matchroom Sport Challenge Tour Q School European Tour
Golf Balls Rules Story

Aspiring young professionals in the UK have been dealt a huge blow with the news that the PGA EuroPro Tour has CANCELLED its entire 2020 season due to the spread of COVID-19.

The news was announced today, two weeks before Q School for the circuit was scheduled to take place.

In a statement, tour CEO Dan Godding said: "With the recent developments of COVID-19, the PGA EuroPro Tour and Matchroom Sport have decided to cancel the 2020 schedule and season.

"This incorporates all events and Q School. All memberships and Q School entries will be refunded.

• Another European Tour event cancelled...

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

• Augusta National closed until further notice

"We will be looking at the possibility of organising some events later in the year once the threat of the coronavirus has been subsided. However, in the meantime, there are no plans for golf in 2020."

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

The PGA EuroPro Tour was created in 2002 following the merger of two development tours: the EuroPro Tour and the PGA MasterCard Tour. 

The top-five finishers on the Order of Merit at the end of each season win a Challenge Tour card for the following season, as well as a place at the second stage of European Tour Q School.

• How pro golf is adjusting to COVID-19 chaos

• Jack Nicklaus makes grim golf prediction

The tour has been the launchpad for numerous high-profile players, including English trio Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Eddie Pepperell, as well as Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Nicolas Colsaerts.

This year's schedule had comprised 15 tournaments, the first of which was due to take place at Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa from May 13-15.

