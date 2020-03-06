Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted by the virus

As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, many sporting events are being either postponed or cancelled to help contain the disease - several golf tournaments among them.



Here, we'll be keeping an up-to-date list of all of the golf events and tours that have been impacted by the outbreak.

Last updated: March 6, 2020



European Tour

- Kenya Open (Mar 12-15) postponed

- Maybank Championship (April 16-19) postponed

- Volvo China Open (23-26) postponed



Asian Tour

- The Royal’s Cup 2020 (Mar 12-15) postponed

LPGA

- Honda LPGA Thailand (Feb 20-23) postponed

- HSBC Women’s World Championship (Feb 27- Mar 1) postponed

- Blue Bay LPGA (Mar 5-8) postponed

MENA Tour

- Last six events of 2020 season postponed



PGA Tour Series-China

- Two qualifying tournaments postponed

- Start of the 2020 campaign delayed by two months

- Number of regular season tournaments from 14 to ten



allThailand Golf Tour

- Singha Thailand Masters (Apr 9-12) postponed



Alps Tour

- Winter Series (comprising the Allegria Open, Dreamland Pyramids Open and New Giza Open) postponed

