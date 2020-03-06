search
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted by the virus

Golf News

Coronavirus: Full list of golf events impacted by the virus

By bunkered.co.uk06 March, 2020
coronavirus European Tour Asian Tour LPGA Mena Tour PGA Tour Postponement
Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, many sporting events are being either postponed or cancelled to help contain the disease - several golf tournaments among them.

Here, we'll be keeping an up-to-date list of all of the golf events and tours that have been impacted by the outbreak.

Last updated: March 6, 2020

European Tour

- Kenya Open (Mar 12-15) postponed

- Maybank Championship (April 16-19) postponed

- Volvo China Open (23-26) postponed

• Bob Mac's Masters bid dealt a blow by coronavirus

• Rory expects to win at least "one major" this year

Asian Tour

- The Royal’s Cup 2020 (Mar 12-15) postponed

LPGA

- Honda LPGA Thailand (Feb 20-23) postponed

- HSBC Women’s World Championship (Feb 27- Mar 1) postponed

- Blue Bay LPGA (Mar 5-8) postponed

• Azinger responds to "that European Tour" criticism

• Sponsors drop tour pro over offensive posts

MENA Tour

- Last six events of 2020 season postponed

• Scots club to discontinue memberships

PGA Tour Series-China

- Two qualifying tournaments postponed

- Start of the 2020 campaign delayed by two months

- Number of regular season tournaments from 14 to ten

allThailand Golf Tour

- Singha Thailand Masters (Apr 9-12) postponed

Alps Tour

- Winter Series (comprising the Allegria Open, Dreamland Pyramids Open and New Giza Open) postponed

