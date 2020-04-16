Coronavirus: Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

A new fundraising campaign has been launched to support the St Andrews caddies who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with government guidance, the St Andrews Links courses and facilities closed temporarily on March 24 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

That has left the loopers who regularly stride the fairways at the 'Home of Golf' without anywhere to work and, in turn, unable to earn money.

As a result, St Andrews Links caddie master Fraser Riddler has taken matters into his own hands, launching a GoFundMe campaign to try to ease the financial burden on the members of his team.

"With no play possible for the foreseeable future and international travel set to be badly affected for the remainder of the summer season, caddie’s livelihoods are being seriously impacted," explained Riddler. "There is concern for the financial hardship many caddies might face due to the course closures. With this in mind, many have indicated they would like to offer help and support to the caddies during this difficult period."



Caddies are widely regarded as an integral part of the St Andrews experience. There are 210 currently licensed to work at the links, including several female caddies.

In 2018, there were 33,400 caddie rounds on St Andrews Links courses, accounting for 14% of all rounds played there that year.



Riddler added: "Any monies donated will be used to assist caddies who regularly work the fairways of the courses at St Andrews Links and who are in need or face financial hardship and who apply for assistance."

At the time of writing, the page had already raised £2,250 of its £20,000 target.

For more information or to donate, click here.