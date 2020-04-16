search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

Golf News

Coronavirus: Fundraiser launched for St Andrews caddies

By Michael McEwan16 April, 2020
St Andrews st andrews links caddies Fraser riddler gofundme coronavirus Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
47413798 1586954927496974 R

A new fundraising campaign has been launched to support the St Andrews caddies who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In line with government guidance, the St Andrews Links courses and facilities closed temporarily on March 24 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

That has left the loopers who regularly stride the fairways at the 'Home of Golf' without anywhere to work and, in turn, unable to earn money.

As a result, St Andrews Links caddie master Fraser Riddler has taken matters into his own hands, launching a GoFundMe campaign to try to ease the financial burden on the members of his team.

• European Tour will look "radically different"

• Tiger Woods: Inside his $41m mansion

• PGA Tour preparing for return... minus fans!

"With no play possible for the foreseeable future and international travel set to be badly affected for the remainder of the summer season, caddie’s livelihoods are being seriously impacted," explained Riddler. "There is concern for the financial hardship many caddies might face due to the course closures. With this in mind, many have indicated they would like to offer help and support to the caddies during this difficult period."

Caddies are widely regarded as an integral part of the St Andrews experience. There are 210 currently licensed to work at the links, including several female caddies. 

In 2018, there were 33,400 caddie rounds on St Andrews Links courses, accounting for 14% of all rounds played there that year.

• Doug Sanders: Tributes paid to golf great

• Pro predicts post-pandemic golf boom

Riddler added: "Any monies donated will be used to assist caddies who regularly work the fairways of the courses at St Andrews Links and who are in need or face financial hardship and who apply for assistance."

At the time of writing, the page had already raised £2,250 of its £20,000 target.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - st andrews links

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Scottish Golf: A never-ending disaster that must end now
Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay resigns
Popular Scottish golf club launches membership appeal
WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS!
Report: PGA Tour could need 1 MILLION COVID-19 tests

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
See all videos right arrow