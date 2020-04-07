search
Coronavirus: More European Tour events impacted by pandemic

Golf News

Coronavirus: More European Tour events impacted by pandemic

By Michael McEwan06 April, 2020
The European Tour has this morning confirmed that two more events have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Trophée Hassan II, scheduled to take place at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco from June 4-7, has been postponed whilst the Scandinavian Mixed, set for Bro Hof Slott in Stockholm from June 11-14, has been cancelled altogether.

They bring the total number of events on the 2020 European Tour International Schedule that have either been postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic ti 14. 

With the postponement of the US Open all but official, it means that the earliest the tour can now resume is June 25 with the opening round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

The Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour, which was scheduled to take place concurrently with Trophée Hassan II, has also been postponed.

The decision to postpone both events in Morocco was taken following consultation between the Hassan II Trophy Association, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid, the European Tour and the Ladies European Tour.   

The Scandinavian Mixed – an innovative mixed event hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam - was scheduled to take place in their native Sweden, with men and women set to go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy.

The event will now be included on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour schedules from 2021.

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour Chief, said: “We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to Coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority. 


"We thank all stakeholders involved in Trophée Hassan II and the Scandinavian Mixed – including His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid and the Hassan II Trophy Association, the Ladies European Tour and Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

“Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”


