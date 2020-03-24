Coronavirus: PGA Tour cancels FOUR more tournaments

The PGA Tour has announced the cancellation of four more tournaments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson have all been called off.

This, in addition to the news that May's US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park has also been postponed, brings the total number of PGA Tour impacted by COVID-19 to 11.

In a statement, the tour said: "The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will continue to be our No.1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organisations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season. We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus."

The cancellation of PGA Tour events through May 10 applies to all six tours operating under the tour's banner.

The PGA TOUR Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played September 24-27.



Earlier today, the European Tour announced the postponement of the Andalucia Masters at the end of April, with the EuroPro Tour cancelling its entire 2020 season.

