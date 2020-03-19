search
Coronavirus: R&A provides Open Championship update

By Michael McEwan19 March, 2020
The Masters has been postponed. So, too, the US PGA Championship. But, for the time being at least, The Open is still proceeding as planned.

That's the latest news from the championship's organisers, the R&A, amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement this afternoon, the game's governing body said that this year's 149th edition of the game's oldest professional event is still scheduled to take place as planned, at Royal St George's in Kent from July 16-19. 

However, the statement did add that the organisation is undertaking a "comprehensive evaluation" of its plans, with considerations being for "other contingency options available to us".

Chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and all involved in our championships and that will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor developments.

“We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both venues and so we are keeping the scheduled dates in place for The Open and AIG Women’s British Open at this point. 

"We recognise that this is a rapidly changing situation and we will keep everyone informed of any changes to our plans. These are difficult times but we are bearing in mind our responsibility for what’s right for golf and most importantly for society.”

Earlier today, the European Tour announced the cancellation of GolfSixes Cascais (May 9-10) and the postponement of the Made In Denmark (May 21-24).

Meanwhile, last night, the PGA Tour announced that a player on its Latin-American developmental tour, South African pro Victor Lange, had tested positive for COVID-19 - the first confirmed case of the disease in a professional golfer.

