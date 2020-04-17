Coronavirus: Scottish Open POSTPONED!

The 2020 Scottish Open has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour has today confirmed that the event, which had been scheduled to take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 9-12, will now not be going ahead that week.

Discussions are ongoing to reschedule the tournament.

Meanwhile, the BMW International Open, which has been played every year since 1989 and which was due to take place from June 25-28 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, has been cancelled.

The Open de France, continental Europe’s oldest national Open, scheduled to take place a week later at Le Golf National near Paris has also been cancelled following the French government’s decision to cancel all mass public gatherings and events until mid-July.

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The decision to cancel the BMW International Open, which has been a cornerstone of the European Tour calendar for three decades, and the Open de France, one of our most historic national Opens was made in consultation with our long-term partner BMW and the French Golf Federation respectively. with public health and well-being the absolute priority for all of us.

“Both Germany and France have been significantly impacted by coronavirus, and our thoughts go out to everyone affected in both countries, as well as elsewhere around the world.

“In consultation with Aberdeen Standard Investments, VisitScotland and Rolex, we have also decided to postpone the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which is part of our prestigious Rolex Series.

"Discussions about the possibility of rescheduling this event will continue as we look at a variety of different scenarios for our schedule for when it is safe and permitted to resume playing. We will only announce details of these plans when we have clarity on the global situation.”

The European Tour has been on hiatus since March 8, when Jorge Campillo defeated David Drysdale in a play-off for the Qatar Masters.

Assuming the tour continues to follow its original schedule for 2020, the earliest play can now resume is July 30 with the opening round of the Betfred British Masters at Close House in Northumberland.