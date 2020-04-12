Coronavirus: Top golf coach "recovering well"

Pete Cowen, one of the world's leading golf instructors, is winning his fight with coronavirus.

It was reported just over a fortnight ago that the 69-year-old from Sheffield had been exhibiting symptoms of the disease and that medics had told him he “ticks every box on the corona sheet”.

“I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” Cowen told The Telegraph. "I'm not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”



Now, in a post on social media, the manager of his eponymous golf academy in Rotherham has provided an update on the respected coach's condition.

"I am delighted to announce that Pete is most definitely recovering and improving day by day slowly building his strength back up," said Nick Huby.

"I am confident Pete will be able to get right back to the business of improving people’s golf very soon.

"Peter and his family would like to thank everyone for all the kind, supportive messages and well wishes they have received."