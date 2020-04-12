search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCoronavirus: Top golf coach "recovering well"

Golf News

Coronavirus: Top golf coach "recovering well"

By Michael McEwan08 April, 2020
Pete Cowen coronavirus pete cowen golf academy golf coach European Tour
Pete Cowen

Pete Cowen, one of the world's leading golf instructors, is winning his fight with coronavirus.

It was reported just over a fortnight ago that the 69-year-old from Sheffield had been exhibiting symptoms of the disease and that medics had told him he “ticks every box on the corona sheet”.

“I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be,” Cowen told The Telegraph. "I'm not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”

• Field finalised for rescheduled Masters

• 10 truths you need to know about The Masters

• Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

Now, in a post on social media, the manager of his eponymous golf academy in Rotherham has provided an update on the respected coach's condition.

WHAT IS THE "BEST-LOOKING GOLF CLUB OF 2020"?

"I am delighted to announce that Pete is most definitely recovering and improving day by day slowly building his strength back up," said Nick Huby.

• Politician calls for courses to be opened to public

• Sir Nick Faldo: The Masters & Me

"I am confident Pete will be able to get right back to the business of improving people’s golf very soon.

"Peter and his family would like to thank everyone for all the kind, supportive messages and well wishes they have received."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Pete Cowen

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
PGA Tour preparing for return to action - without fans!
Introducing... the Legends' Lockdown Match Play!
Doug Sanders: Tributes paid to flamboyant golf great
Keep your kids playing during lockdown with Golphin

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
See all videos right arrow