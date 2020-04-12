search
Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

Golf News

Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

By bunkered.co.uk07 April, 2020
coronavirus golf courses Amateur Golf grassroots golf golf course superintendents association of america gcsaa golf in the USA
Usa Map Of Closed Courses

Like the UK a fortnight ago, the United States appears to moving towards the next phase of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic - a phase that involves the temporary closure of many of the country's courses.

In the absence of a Federal Executive Order from the president, such decisions are currently being taken on a state-by-state basis. 

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) has been tracking developments and is providing a daily update of which of the 50 states you can and cannot play golf in. 

• OFFICIAL - New 2020 major schedule released

• Politician calls for courses to be opened to public

To date, 14 states have imposed a temporary ban on golf, affecting approximately 6,500 of the 16,000 courses in the country (40.6%). 

They are as follows:

Michigan - 942 courses
California - 921 
Pennsylvania - 744
Illinois - 717
Washington - 600
Wisconsin - 580
Minnesota - 522


Massachusetts - 400
New Jersey - 336
Maryland - 191
Maine - 153
New Hampshire - 118
New Mexico - 100
Vermont - 73

CURRENT TOTAL - 6,397

• Golf legend voices frustration with "lockdown"

In other states where such measures have not yet been implemented, some courses and resorts have taken the decision to pause their services temporarily, so the total number is likely to be much higher than this. 

To stay up to date with the latest developments, log-on to the GCSAA website.

