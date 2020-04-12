Coronavirus: Where is golf banned in the USA?

Like the UK a fortnight ago, the United States appears to moving towards the next phase of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic - a phase that involves the temporary closure of many of the country's courses.

In the absence of a Federal Executive Order from the president, such decisions are currently being taken on a state-by-state basis.

The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) has been tracking developments and is providing a daily update of which of the 50 states you can and cannot play golf in.

To date, 14 states have imposed a temporary ban on golf, affecting approximately 6,500 of the 16,000 courses in the country (40.6%).

They are as follows:

Michigan - 942 courses

California - 921

Pennsylvania - 744

Illinois - 717

Washington - 600

Wisconsin - 580

Minnesota - 522





Massachusetts - 400

New Jersey - 336

Maryland - 191

Maine - 153

New Hampshire - 118

New Mexico - 100

Vermont - 73

CURRENT TOTAL - 6,397



In other states where such measures have not yet been implemented, some courses and resorts have taken the decision to pause their services temporarily, so the total number is likely to be much higher than this.

To stay up to date with the latest developments, log-on to the GCSAA website.