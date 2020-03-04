Coronavirus: Will The Masters still go ahead?

The spread of coronavirus has already caused the postponement of several high-profile sporting events, including many golf tournaments.

However, one tournament that WILL be going ahead (as things stand) is next month's Masters at Augusta National.

The chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley, has today issued a statement on the virus in which he says that the first men's major of the year - as well as the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals and Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship that precede the main event - are still on track.

"The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club," said Ridley. "We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected.

• Azinger responds to "that European Tour" criticism

• Reed winning is "proof there is no God"

• Honda Classic announcer's embarrassing blunder

"Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.

"As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP. 1

"We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.

"We are asking that everyone follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus.

• Rory confirms plans for 2020 Irish Open

• European Tour U-turns on Molinari and Gagli

In addition, we strongly encourage all those traveling to Augusta, Georgia, to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions. Regularly updated information can be found by visiting the websites of the CDC and US Department of State."

The 2020 Masters Tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club from April 9-12. Tiger Woods will attempt to defend the title he won in dramatic fashion last year.