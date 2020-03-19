search
Coronavirus: Yet more European Tour events affected

Golf News

Coronavirus: Yet more European Tour events affected

By Michael McEwan19 March, 2020
European Tour coronavirus COVID-19 Made in Denmark GolfSixes Postponement Keith Pelley
European Tour Flag

The European Tour has today confirmed that more of its events have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The Made in Denmark, originally to take place at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort from May 21-24, has been postponed.

GolfSixes Cascais, meanwhile, scheduled to take place at Oitavos Dunes in Portugal from May 9-10, has been cancelled.

They bring the total number of European Tour events affected by the pandemic to ten. 

• Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19

• Harrington open to 'fan-free' Ryder Cup

The earliest that the tour will now resume is May 28, when the opening round of the Irish Open is scheduled to get underway at Mount Juliet in County Kilkenny.

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

“We will continue to monitor this global situation in relation to coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority," said European Tour chief executive. 

"Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments are ongoing and we remain hopeful of European Tour action resuming in Ireland at the end of May.”

• Almost half of Europe's courses are CLOSED!

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

Flemming Astrup, the promoter of Made in Denmark, added: “We are very concerned about the current development of Coronavirus and we believe the best decision is to postpone the event. We will now work closely with the European Tour to find a new date for Made in Denmark Presented by FREJA. 

"It is still too early to say when, but both we and Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort are looking forward to present a fantastic course and tournament for players and fans when we are on the better side of this unfortunate situation.”

