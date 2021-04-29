American golf course architect Mike Keiser has joined a fresh attempt to build a championship golf course at Coul Links in the Scottish Highlands.



According to The Northern Times, Keiser, the man behind the Bandon Dunes golf development in Oregon, has agreed to fund and build the course should planning consent be granted.

The former greeting cards entrepreneur was behind original proposals for the course before walking away from the project in February 2020 when the Scottish Government denied planning permission.



• Thomas not interested in Player Impact Program

• Pro breaks down in tears at Monday Qualifier

Earlier this year, bunkered.co.uk reported that proposals for the development have been resurrected by ‘Communities for Coul’, a local, non-profit organisation. Now, the group has announced the return of Keiser to the development – but only on the condition that planning consent is granted this time around.

In a statement, Communities for Coul said: “Over the last six months, the directors of C4C have spoken to a number of developers in their search for someone who is aligned with our key philosophy – to create prospects for our people while protecting the place we live.

“We are delighted to announce that Mike Keiser, the developer behind the initial Coul Links application, has been selected to build the golf course.”



• Bob MacIntyre gets his very own SONG!

• Finally, some good news for Rickie Fowler



The development of the new course has already achieved significant local backing, with the Brora, Golspie and Tain Golf Club all pledging their support to the plans.

One of the game’s most pro-active developers, Keiser embarked on a career in the golf industry after being inspired by a visit to Royal Dornoch many years ago. To date, he has built 14 golf courses with another ten believed to be in the pipeline.