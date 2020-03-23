search
Golf News

Could Butch Harmon be set for a return to Sky Sports?!

By bunkered.co.uk23 March, 2020
Could Butch Harmon be set for a sensational return to the Sky Sports Golf screens?

The legendary coach hung up his mic following last year’s Masters after 23 years commentating for the channel.

However, speaking to Jamie Weir on Sky Sports News over the weekend, Tiger Woods’ former mentor has hinted that he could be persuaded to return. Indeed, had The Masters not been postponed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, he would have been commentating on the first men’s major of the season next month.

That, he says, is still the plan for whenever – if ever – this year’s visit to Augusta National goes ahead.

“I was going to The Masters and I will do it if they play it again,” said the 76-year-old. “Sky has asked me if I’ll do that and it would be an honour. I plan on doing that when we get back to it.

Butch Harmon

“After that, I don’t know. I must say I do miss working for Sky. After 23 years, I’ve got so many friends over there. David Livingstone and I still stay in touch a lot. Ewen Murray and I stay in touch a lot. So, I think we’ll just have to see how that plays out. But I will do The Masters if they ever play it.”

Harmon coached Tiger Woods to his the first eight of his 15 major victories until their split in 2003. More recently, he has worked with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and Danielle Kang.

