Not since 1979 has a Masters debutant left Augusta National wearing the coveted Green Jacket.

Fuzzy Zoeller bested Tom Watson and Ed Sneed to take the spoils in the opening men’s major of the season, becoming just the third player to win The Masters on their first appearance in the event.

That’s something this year’s band of rookies will look to emulate. Over the next few pages, we profile those with the best shot of doing so.

Hit the Next button below to get started...