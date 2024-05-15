Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

So, you don’t like where the PGA Championship sits in the calendar?

Too bad!

According to the PGA of America, there’s little-to-no chance of it moving from May any time soon.

The PGA moved forward in the calendar in 2019 as part of a calendar reshuffle for the men’s professional game. Many, however, have been critical of the move, insisting that it has made the men’s major season too short and that it has stripped the championship of its identity.

Indeed, it’s not so long ago that it traded under the slogan ‘Glory’s Last Shot’, such was its place as the last of the four men’s majors on the calendar.

However, speaking on the eve of this year’s at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, PGA of America boss Seth Waugh dismissed the prospect of the fight for the Wanamaker Trophy making yet another date switch, insisting that he and his colleagues are perfectly happy with where it is.

“I think it’s been amazing,” said Waugh of the May move. “You now have one major a month for four months and then obviously the tour gets to finish with our FedEx Cup. There’s a lot more logic to it.

“This summer, we would have been competing with the Olympics. Every four years, we’d be doing that.

“We think that it adds more venues than it takes away. It obviously takes away some of the potential in the north but we played in Rochester, New York, last year and it was pretty cool.

“It also speaks to what we do. It’s the beginning of the season in a lot of the country and so to talk about who we are and what our professionals do every year in terms of, you know, ‘opening day’ for golf is another bonus for us.

“Our [television] ratings have been very good but that isn’t like why we did it. We did it for all those other reasons.

“So yeah, from our perspective, and I think from golf’s perspective, which is the lens that we look at everything through quite frankly, we are better in May than we were in August.”

