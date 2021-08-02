search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsCould Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup? Not this year…

Golf News

Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup? Not this year…

By Michael McEwan02 August, 2021
Rory Sabbatini Ryder Cup Team Europe Olympic Games Tour News
Rory Sabbatini Ryder Cup

It was one of the more unusual sights of this or indeed any other year.

Rory Sabbatini, a man who has represented his native South Africa for the vast majority of his career, both as an amateur and a professional, winning an Olympic silver medal – for Slovakia.

The six-time PGA Tour winner – a World Cup winner for South Africa in 2003 – changed allegiances from the country of his birth to his wife's home nation in January 2019. His motivation, he says, was to qualify for the Olympics and, in so doing, raise the profile of golf in the former Czech state.

• Former compatriot hails silver-winning Sabbatini

• Rory regrets "uneducated, impulsive" remarks

To that end, mission accomplished. The 45-year-old scythed through the field on the final day in Tokyo, carding an Olympic record round of 61 to win the silver medal, an achievement that made front page news back in his adopted homeland.

Pravda, one of the biggest newspapers in Slovakia, led with an image of Sabbatini on its homepage on Sunday, headlined “Zázrak v Tokiu!” – “A Miracle in Tokyo!”

In addition to receiving a medal, Sabbatini also climbed 92 places on the Official World Golf Ranking to 111th.

• Poulter says caddies "1000%" deserve medals

His heroics in the Japanese capital have also prompted some speculation that he could mount a late charge for next month’s European Ryder Cup team. For example, were he to maintain his good run of form, qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs which get underway in a fortnight at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey and finish high up the standings, could European captain Padraig Harrington really overlook him for one of his picks?

YouTube-comp-story-insert.jpg#asset:1046267

As it turns out, yes, he could. According to a European Tour spokesperson, Sabbatini – part of the International team that contested the Presidents Cup in 2007 – could play in the Ryder Cup… just not this year.

To be eligible for consideration, he would have to be a European Tour member, which, currently, he’s not.

• Schauffele strikes gold for the USA

He also doesn’t have the option of joining the tour today in order to become immediately eligible. Like all other would-be Ryder Cuppers, he would have had to be a European Tour member when qualifying began on September 19, 2019.

So, it’s a no for this year… but 2023 in Italy?

That’s down to Rory.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory Sabbatini

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Olympic Games

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO
Olympics: Nelly Korda completes golden double for USA
Club golfer romps to 23 club championships in a row
“I’ve had the time of my life” - The Epic Old Course Experience
R&A provides spectators update for AIG Women's Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Keep the arms and body connected
Watch
play button
Why you need to address the ball with a square clubface
Watch
See all videos right arrow