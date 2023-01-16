Could this ball marker solve golf’s slow play problem?

We all know, or at least should know, that after three minutes of looking for a golf ball, if you haven’t found it, it’s lost.

But, how closely do you follow this rule? When was the last time you started the clock when you started looking for a playing partner’s golf ball?

If the answer is the same as most of us, then you might want to invest in the G-Timer.

This gadget doubles up as timer and a ball marker, and allows you to start the clock once you or your playing partner start searching for a golf ball.



G-Timer in your pocket, set the 180 second search countdown with two easy clicks, this can be done by feel without even taking it out of your pocket!

The team behind the G-Timer say that the device will become an "essential tool in every golfer's pocket," and that on their three year journey to develop the high-tech ball marker, they employed a watchmaker to oversee the process.

"We wanted something small, in the pocket, the size of a ball marker yet with a large prominent button with a distinctive 'click' so that you can start it without even taking it out of your pocket," they said.

"Nothing such existed on the market so we set out on a three year journey to develop the device concentrating on the basics, simplicity and convenience. We sourced a manufacturer who was from the watchmaking industry and could build it right, with a perfect start button, readable display and with a quality finish in a stainless steel so it feels good in the hand and in the pocket. The G-Timer is also waterproof and has a built in long life battery."

The G-Timer is currently available for £29.99, a special launch price for the product which hit the market last month. You can find more details here, or head along to bunkered LIVE, where you can see it for yourself.