You’ve got a tee time with Tiger Woods. At Augusta National. But could you beat him?

Well, Betway surveyed 2,000 sports fans across the UK and asked that question to find out how confident they are when put head-to-head with elite athletes.

Spoiler alert: the results might (should!) surprise you.

When it comes to facing the GOAT at the home of the Masters – somewhere Woods won five times, no less – a bold 19% of golfers said they could do pull it off.

Woods and Augusta go hand-in-hand, undoubtedly one of professional golf’s most iconic duos.

But still, almost a fifth of punters believe they could down the 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019 Green Jacket winner.

Intriguingly, 10% of participants said they could beat the 15-time major champ at Augusta if they were starting on the greens.

Now that’s a debate for another day, and one which does the rounds every time the first men’s major of the year rolls around in April. Of course, the above results mean that 71% of fans said they couldn’t beat Woods in a round at ANGC.

Meanwhile, when breaking down the results by gender, just under a third of males said they would come out on top in the match.

In comparison, just under a quarter (24%) of female golf fans believe they would take down the 49-year-old American.

Fans aged between 35-44 years old were the most confident in their golf game with just over one-in-four (26%) survey participants in that age bracket claiming they could beat Woods.

In all likelihood, we’ll never know. Fans are already eagerly anticipating Woods’ return to the course after another setback this year.

His injury woes continued in March when ramping up his preparations for another appearance at Augusta National. Woods underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.