Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Councillors have raised concerns that golf clubs could be used as ‘weapons’ at a new Scottish golf simulator venue.

Golf-X, which features two simulator bays, opened in Ayr earlier this year but has had a decision over licensing delayed over the equipment fears.

As reported by the Ayr Advertiser, councillors said during a lengthy hearing that golf clubs provided to customers under the influence of alcohol could be used inappropriately.

Applicant Scott Hannah and agent Robert Honeyman were taken to task over safety measures, as the board agreed that the venue would have to make changes.

That included demonstrating how clubs would be secured, how other patrons would be prevented from reaching the clubs, and clearer boundaries between the seating area and the simulators.

• “I’m trying to play every golf course in Scotland – but with a twist.”

• Controversial plans for new Scottish golf course in major doubt

South Ayrshire licensing standards officer Catriona Andrews said she expressed concerns to Hannah about the risks of leaving golf clubs unattended and that each bay would require a full set.

“I did make my concerns known to Mr. Hannah and discussed potential concerns regarding the consumption of alcohol affecting judgement,” she said, “and, ultimately, the clubs being used as a weapon during a disagreement where alcohol was a factor.”

She explained that a situation had already occurred where one visitor branded a golf club in a ‘threatening manner’ towards another. It was defused, however, and the offender was objected.

“But it gives an example of the potential mix of challenges faced when the focus of the premises changes at a certain time of day, from food customers to evening entertainment,” Andrews added.

“Additionally, it should be noted that there is seating and tables provided within the area created for the golf simulator, and this means that patrons, including children and young people, could be sitting and standing in this area with alcohol whilst individuals are hitting balls.”

Meanwhile, SNP Councillor Laura Brennan Whitefield said: “It has already been alluded to that these golf clubs have been brandished in a threatening manner, so obviously that is an area of concern.

• Popular golf course closes as housing developers move in

• Historic Scottish golf club wants to lose nine holes

“I would like to see some sort of system where the golf clubs can be given out and then returned.

“If you are in a state of inebriation, and tempers are running high, they could be used as a weapon. It doesn’t matter if it’s a driver or a putter or it’s a weapon.”

Labour councillor Duncan Townson said he was supportive of venues like Golf-X but also insisted he was concerned about the potential hazard.

He asked: “What prevents someone who’s had a drink and decides that, in the moment, to try and show off, and wants to hit the golf ball at a different direction?”

Honeyman replied: “Without being flippant, absolutely nothing, in the same way, nothing prevents them picking up a chair to launch across the premises. It’s unfortunately something that we can’t prevent.

“We can provide the facility. We can provide the supervision, and we can encourage people to utilise it in a safe manner.”

The application is still under consideration after the board agreed to allow the applicant to address the fears raised by councillors.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.