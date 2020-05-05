search
Couple caught "having sex in bunker" on Scottish golf course

Golf News

Couple caught "having sex in bunker" on Scottish golf course

By Bryce Ritchie28 April, 2020
glenbervie Golf In Scotland Scottish news coronavirus COVID-19 Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Glenbervie

A Stirlingshire golf club has emailed members with details of "unwanted behaviour" that has damaged its golf course during the coronavirus lockdown - behaviour that has included a couple being caught having sex in a bunker.

The amorous rendezvous happened at Glenbervie Golf Club in Larbert and was communicated to club members by chairman Ronnie Nicol.

Nicol explained that the club has received "an increasing number of messages about unwanted behaviour" since the UK government announced stricter measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23.

• Fires reported on greens at popular Scottish course

• Scottish Golf offers 25% affiliation fee rebate

The email said that the behaviour included “a couple engaging in sexual relations within a bunker. (Yes, this was actually witnessed)”.

Other examples included individuals playing the course over multiple evenings, using the practice areas, bicycles being ridden over greens and bunker lips being used as jump ramps.

Now, fed up officials have decided to take action.

“Obviously, we would all like our course to be in as good a condition as possible when we reopen and acts like some of those listed above do not support this goal," added Nicol.

“I call upon those members who live near the course and who like to take a walk for their daily exercise to consider choosing a route that will include coverage over the golf course.

• Matthew echoes call for Solheim Cup to stay in 2021

• Unfinished St Andrews course up for sale

"I would stress, however, that the board do not want members to confront rule-breakers and vandals. Hopefully, your mere presence will scare off these individuals and stop their behaviour.”

Glenbervie was founded in 1932 and its course designed by five-time Open champion James Braid. The course website says "its peaceful, tranquil setting lets you forget about your busy lifestyle and lose yourself in a memorable game."

