Course threatens closure despite signing up lifetime members

Golf News

Course threatens closure despite signing up lifetime members

By Ryan Crombie13 August, 2021
Golf Club golf courses grassroots golf Laura Davies sutton green golf club Closures Golf in England
Suttongreengolfclub

Sutton Green Golf Club in England has told its members that it could shut next year to make way for a retirement and care complex.

According to a report by InYourArea, the club, situated on the outskirts of both Woking and Guildford in the south of England, has informed its members that it has struck a deal with Quinn Estates to secure planning permission for the site.

The club, which boasts an 18-hole layout designed by Dame Laura Davies, wrote to its members to inform them of the situation.

• Major changes coming to world rankings

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

The move could create two acres of care accommodation, an 11-acre retirement village and a 77-acre site of suitable alternative natural green land.

Remarkably, some members are at risk of losing out on their lifetime membership, but the club insists they will be reimbursed if the course does close in the future.

Sutton Green GC directors wrote to members, acknowledging the shock news but wanted to reiterate that it was only a proposal at present, which needs to go through a “complex planning procedure to reach fruition.”

They added: “The club will continue to function as normal and the standard of the course and facilities will not be compromised.

• Check out this $47 MILLION Pebble Beach mansion

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

“The planning application will soon become public knowledge and ideally we would have held an EGM, where we could have outlined proposals and answered your questions personally.”

