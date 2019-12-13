search
Courses team-up against single-use plastics

Golf News

Courses team-up against single-use plastics

06 December, 2019
Golf in Vietnam ​Laguna Golf Lang Co Vietnam Golf Coast Ba Na Hills Montgomerie Links Golf Course Hoiana Shores plastic pollution
Image003

Laguna Golf Lang Co and other members of the Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) are in the process of completely phasing out single-use plastics after reaching their final straw with the environmentally corrosive material.

The best signature golf courses in Central Vietnam joined forces earlier this year as part of the VGC, a destination marketing effort geared towards cementing the region’s status as one of Asia’s leading places for play.

Four of these clubs, Laguna Golf Lang Co (designed by Sir Nick Faldo), Ba Na Hills Golf Club (designed by Luke Donald), Montgomerie Links (designed by Colin Montgomerie) and the soon-to-open Hoiana Shores Golf Club (designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr), have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics in their operations.

With holes carved through jungle, on pristine hillsides and hard by the shores of the East Sea, the constituent members of the VGC all showcase the stunning natural beauty of Central Vietnam.

By scrapping items made of plastic such as garbage bags, locker room accessories, plastic cups and straws, the Vietnam Golf Coast aims to safeguard these land and seascapes for future generations as well as providing as shining example in Asia’s golf industry when it comes to taking meaningful action to protect the environment.

“Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and we are fortunate enough to have one of its most visually stunning sites,” said Adam Calver, Director of Golf at Laguna Golf Lang Co and Chairman of the VGC. “As golf is a game that works in harmony with nature we have a responsiblity to take a leadership role in protecting the environment.”

While nobody doubts the immense benefits offered by plastics in daily life, consensus is building about the need to address the toxic impact its overuse is having on our marine environments.

Last year in Indonesia a dead sperm whale washed ashore with close to 6kg (13 lbs) of plastic waste in its stomach - which included 115 drinking cups. Each year up to 13 million tonnes of plastic leaks into our oceans, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The drive to eliminate plastic throughout the VGC is already at an advanced stage. Plastic garbage bags have been replaced by bamboo baskets, accessories have been switched to wooden or bamboo materials, paper cups have replaced plastic ones while all straws are made using paper, steel, bamboo or natural grass.

“Bamboo was an obvious substitute for plastic given its abundance in the region,” said Tim Haddon, General Manager for Ba Na Hills Golf Club. “We feel that it adds an extra sense of place for our guests”

“All of the clubs have already been taking action to reduce the use of plastics,” added Calver. “We feel that it is our responsibility as custodians of nature to do everything we can to eliminate any negative impact our facilities have on the environment.”

