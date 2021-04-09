search
COVID-19: European Tour postpones Open de France

Golf News

COVID-19: European Tour postpones Open de France

By bunkered.co.uk07 April, 2021
French Open Open de France European Tour Tour News COVID-19 coronavirus Keith Pelley
European Tour Flag

The European Tour and the French Golf Federation have announced the postponement of the French Open, scheduled take place from May 6-9, 2021 at Le Golf National.

The decision follows the extension of COVID-19 restrictions across France announced by the country's president Emmanuel Macron last week.

Both the European Tour and the FFG will continue to work together in an effort to reschedule the tournament, hosted by French tour pro Gregory Havret, later in the 2021 schedule.

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said: “It is clearly disappointing to have to postpone the Open de France, particularly after all the hard work and collaboration between ourselves, the FFG and the many stakeholders involved to stage the tournament in May. But we feel it is the responsible decision.

“We have also had terrific support from host Grégory Havret and the 12 other French players who had committed to playing at Le Golf National and we will therefore continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year.”

Pascal Grizot, president of the FFG, added: “We have worked very closely with the European Tour staff and various French authorities over the last couple of months and, through this involvement, have been able to overcome many obstacles.
 
“However, despite this, we feel that in the current climate it is neither reasonable nor responsible to stage the event in May. We will keep on working hand in hand with the European Tour in order to try to find an alternative date for the Open de France, that could allow us to host spectators and patrons.”
 
The European Tour is looking into all options available in an attempt to fill the now-vacant May 6-9 slot on the calendar

