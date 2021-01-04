COVID-19: Golf courses in Ireland ordered to close

Golf courses in the Republic of Ireland have been ordered to close amid a tightening of COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Just days after rolling out a series of new restrictions designed to bring the virus under control, the Irish Government has now gone further, reinstating the original Level 5 restrictions.

Consequently, golf courses, along with all other sporting facilities in the Republic of Ireland, are required to close until further notice.

A spokesperson for Golf Ireland said: "The Department of Sport have confirmed to us that the restriction on golf and other sports will be effective from midnight tonight (30th Dec).

"We urge all of our affiliated clubs to continue to adhere to the public health restrictions and we will remain engaged with the government authorities of both jurisdictions to ensure the return of our sport across the island of Ireland as soon as possible."

The decision means that there is now no golf permitted on the island of Ireland after a similar ban came into effect in Northern Ireland on Christmas Eve.

That lockdown is for an initial six weeks but will be reviewed after four.

Courses in Wales are also currently shut, despite intense lobbying from Wales Golf. The organisation's chief executive, Richard Dixon, penned an open letter to the Welsh Government last week, stating: "As an outdoor sport with detailed safety protocols in place [golf] offers an ideal opportunity for participants to exercise safely."

The picture, however, is different in England and Scotland. Despite a tightening of measures, golf courses in both countries remain open.